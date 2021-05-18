The Captain field lies approximately 145km northeast of Aberdeen, Scotland

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982)today announced that it has been awarded a significant(1) Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract from Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited for the Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Project in the UK North Sea.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including a rigid riser caisson, water injection flexible flowline, umbilicals and associated equipment.

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, stated: “We are delighted to support Ithaca Energy on this important EOR expansion of the Captain field, utilizing our innovative design and installation technologies and solutions to unlock and maximize the recovery of hydrocarbons from the UK Continental Shelf. We look forward to helping Ithaca improve project economics, enhance performance and reduce emissions.”

The Captain field lies approximately 145 kilometers (90 miles) northeast of Aberdeen, Scotland, in the Outer Moray Firth area of the UK North Sea, in water depths of around 105.5 meters (346 feet).

Source: Company Press Release