TechnipFMC awarded significant subsea contract by Azule Energy in Angola. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a significant contract by Azule Energy to supply subsea production systems for the Block 18 Infills development, offshore Angola.

It is TechnipFMC’s first subsea production systems contract with Azule Energy, and follows the announcement of a flexible pipe supply contract for Azule’s Agogo Integrated West Hub Development.

The existing field layout will be reconfigured to accommodate new equipment that will continue to support Azule’s production increase plan. TechnipFMC will design and manufacture subsea trees, a manifold, subsea distribution equipment, and topside controls, as well as jumpers, flowlines and umbilicals.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “Our deep knowledge of the existing installed base was key to securing this contract, and we are delighted to be supplying subsea production systems to Azule Energy as we further develop our relationship with this client.”

Source: Company Press Release