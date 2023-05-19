RLWI enables well interventions from a monohull vessel, eliminating the need for a riser and the rig required to connect the riser to the subsea well

TechnipFMC awarded significant riserless light well intervention contract by Equinor. (Credit: Wonita or Troy Janzen from Pixabay)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a significant contract by Equinor to provide riserless light well intervention (RLWI) services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The two-year contract runs from 2024 to 2025, with options to extend for each of the three subsequent years. TechnipFMC will provide production enhancement, production data, and pre-plug-and-abandonment services to Equinor using the RLWI method.

RLWI enables well interventions from a monohull vessel, eliminating the need for a riser and the rig required to connect the riser to the subsea well. Instead, remotely operated Well Control Systems are used to facilitate operations on the seabed. This reduces cost and complexity, increases efficiency, and accelerates the timeframe for increased production.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “TechnipFMC has been providing RLWI services to Equinor since 2006. Over that period, the average duration of an intervention has been reduced by nearly two-thirds thanks to improvements in process and technology, aided by the collaborative relationship with Equinor’s dedicated RLWI team. It is a pleasure to continue developing that relationship as we help our client meet demand for energy.”

Source: Company Press Release