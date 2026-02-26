The North Field West project, alongside North Field East and North Field South, aims to expand Qatar’s LNG production capacity to 142mtpa. Credit: 70K0_4W160W0/Shutterstock.com.

A Technip Energies-led joint venture (JV) has won a contract from QatarEnergy pertaining to the North Field West project’s onshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Qatar.

The JV, dubbed T.ENCCCGAC, also includes Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) and Gulf Asia Contracting (GAC).

The scope covers engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services.

Technip Energies did not disclose the contract’s exact value but said it expects the deal to generate revenue of more than €1bn ($1.17bn) for the company.

The project encompasses the creation of two mega-trains, each designed to produce eight million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG. These are modelled after two similar trains currently being developed by Technip Energies and CCC for the North Field South project.

Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton said: “We are honoured by QatarEnergy’s continued trust, which further reinforces our long-term strategic partnership built on shared values, performance, delivery predictability and a common vision for the future of LNG.

“This award reflects not only the continuity of our engagement across the North Field developments but also a crucial contribution to meeting growing global LNG demand.

“Building on our leadership in LNG and, together with our long-standing partners CCC and GAC, we are proud to continue delivering world-class LNG facilities that combine scale, efficiency and significantly reduced carbon intensity.”

The North Field West project represents the third phase of LNG production expansion at the North Field after North Field East and North Field South. Together, these projects seek to expand Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77mtpa to 142mtpa.

The projects are expected to increase Qatar’s LNG production levels by nearly 85%. Upon completion, the country’s total hydrocarbon production is set to reach 7.25 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2030.

Additionally, the North Field West project will contribute to capturing and sequestering 1.1mtpa of carbon dioxide (CO₂), which will combine with efforts from North Field South to total 2.2mtpa of CO₂ sequestration.

Last month, QatarEnergy LNG, on behalf of QatarEnergy, awarded Chiyoda a front-end engineering design contract for the North Field West LNG onshore facilities.