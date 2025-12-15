Technip Energies wins Thailand CCS project contract

Technip Energies’ responsibilities include detailed engineering for new CCS processing units and CO₂ injection facilities. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Technip Energies has secured a contract from Thoresen Jutal Offshore Engineering Heavy Industries (Thailand) to provide detailed engineering services for PTTEP’s Arthit carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the Gulf of Thailand.

PTTEP, is spearheading the Arthit CCS project, as a pilot to build capabilities and promote CCS in Thailand.

This contract builds on the company’s earlier role in the project, having delivered both the pre-front-end engineering design (FEED) and FEED stages between 2022 and 2023.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

This initiative is aligned with government policy and is recognised under the ‘Nationally Determined Contribution Action Plan on Mitigation 2021-2030.’

The project aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by leveraging advanced CCS technologies.

It will utilise existing infrastructure at the Arthit field, with additional facilities constructed and installed as needed.

When operational, the project’s capacity is projected to ramp up to about one million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, supporting Thailand’s decarbonisation goals.

Technip Energies’ responsibilities include detailed engineering for new CCS processing units and CO₂ injection facilities, as well as brownfield upgrades to the existing Arthit central processing platform.

Technip Energies senior vice-president gas and low-carbon energies Mario Tommaselli said: “This award underscores our longstanding relationship with PTTEP and confirms our proven expertise in engineering and carbon capture solutions. We are proud to contribute to Thailand’s first CCS project, recognised as a national landmark in the country’s decarbonisation pathway.

“We will leverage our global engineering capabilities and CCS know-how to support PTTEP throughout this strategic journey.”

In January this year, Technip Energies secured a FEED contract for Uniper’s new combined cycle gas turbine power station with CCS at Connah’s Quay in the north-west of England.