Technip Energies awarded significant contract for hydrogen production unit at BP’s Kwinana biorefinery. (Credit: Thomas H. from Pixabay)

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) has been awarded a significant contract by bp for a hydrogen production unit at its Kwinana biorefinery in Western Australia, in support of the planned project to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and biodiesel from bio feedstocks.

The contract covers Engineering, Procurement and Fabrication (EPF) of a modularized hydrogen production unit with a capacity of 33,000 normal m3/hour, using Technip Energies’ SMR proprietary technology. Hydrogen is used for the conversion of bio feedstocks into biofuels such as SAF and biodiesel. The unit will be capable of producing hydrogen from either natural gas or biogas produced by the Kwinana biorefinery.

It is planned to integrate with the site’s existing import terminal operations and plans for green hydrogen production, which are currently being assessed. The Kwinana Renewable Fuels project is one of five biofuel production projects bp has planned globally.

Loic Chapuis, SVP Gas & Low-carbon Energies of Technip Energies, commented: “We are pleased to build on our global leadership in the delivery of hydrogen production units to support bp’s expansion of its biofuels and sustainable aviation fuel businesses. By leveraging our expertise in modularization and proprietary hydrogen technology, we are committed to making this project an industrial success.”

Source: Company Press Release