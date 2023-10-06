Both projects are part of Galp’s program to reduce the carbon footprint of the refinery and its products

Technip Energies awarded advanced biofuels unit and green hydrogen unit at Galp Sines refinery, (Credit: Talpa from Pixabay)

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) has been awarded Engineering, Procurement Services and Construction Management (EPsCm) contracts by Galp for an advanced biofuels unit and a green hydrogen unit for its Sines refinery in Portugal. Both projects are part of Galp’s program to reduce the carbon footprint of the refinery and its products.

The Advanced Biofuels Unit, promoted by the joint venture of Galp (75%) and Mitsui (25%), will have a 270 ktpa capacity and will produce renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from bio-feedstock and waste residues and will allow Galp to avoid c. 800 ktpa of greenhouse gas emissions. For this unit, Technip Energies will work in consortium with Technoedif Engenharia, a large engineering firm in Portugal, to complete the EPsCm project.

The Green Hydrogen Unit, composed of a 100 MW electrolysis plant, will produce up to 15 ktpa of renewable hydrogen, using proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers which will be supplied by Plug Power. This unit will allow the replacement of c. 20% of the existing grey hydrogen consumption of Sines refinery and will lead to greenhouse gas emissions reduction of c. 110 ktpa.

Both units represent a gross investment estimated at €650 million and will transform the Sines refinery into one of the most important low-carbon platforms in Portugal.

Marco Villa, Chief Operating Officer of Technip Energies, commented: “The Final Investment Decision for these two important projects is a major step taken by Galp to transform the refining industry in Portugal. Technip Energies, who has been supporting Galp strategy since the early phases of those two projects, is now delighted to be selected as a partner for the execution phase of both. This investment is another example of how Technip Energies enables the decarbonization of the energy industry through collaboration, innovation and technology integration”.

Source: Company Press Release