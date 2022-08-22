The upstream production facilities cover the development of the Elk and Antelope onshore gas fields including the well pads and the central processing facility

Technip Energies and Clough to perform FEED for TotalEnergies Papua LNG upstream production facilities.(Credit: Petra from Pixabay)

Technip Energies (Paris: TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478), leader of a consortium with Clough, has been selected to perform the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for TotalEnergies’ Papua LNG project’s upstream production facilities in Papua New Guinea.

The upstream production facilities cover the development of the Elk and Antelope onshore gas fields including the well pads and the central processing facility.

It also incorporates a carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) scheme to remove the fields’ native CO2 and reinject it into the reservoirs.

Technip Energies and Clough offer a very robust combination to identify and tackle the specific challenges of this project, lay solid foundations for its execution and foster a sustainable ecosystem around it.

Loic Chapuis, SVP Gas & Low Carbon Energies of Technip Energies, commented: “We are very proud to be entrusted by TotalEnergies for this strategic development which will feed the future Papua LNG trains. Leveraging our expertise designing gas units, integrating technologies and managing CO2 as well as our experience delivering large scale projects we are committed to make this project a reference in the industry”.

John Galvin, Executive Vice President APAC of Clough, said: “I am pleased for Clough to be part of another important and exciting project supporting our communities in Papua New Guinea. Our strong history of working in Papua New Guinea combined with our diverse engineering capabilities stand us in good stead for the delivery of the continuing scope of work which we will endeavour to be awarded.”

Source: Company Press Release