The PA is now in effect and stipulates requirements for the treatment, handling and protection of cultural resources on the Florence Project site, in accordance with the NHPA

Taseko Mines executes Programmatic Agreement. (Credit: Shane McLendon on Unsplash)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that as part of the National Historic Preservation Act (“NHPA”) Section 106 process, a Programmatic Agreement (“PA”) has been executed by all required signatories, including the United States Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) and Taseko.

The PA is now in effect and stipulates requirements for the treatment, handling and protection of cultural resources on the Florence Project site, in accordance with the NHPA. A draft PA was issued by the EPA in August 2022 for public comment and comments received were addressed prior to finalizing and executing the PA.

Stuart McDonald, President & CEO of Taseko, stated, “The signing of the Programmatic Agreement is an important step in the EPA’s permitting process, and an indication that the EPA is preparing to make a final decision on Florence Copper’s Underground Injection Control permit.”

Source: Company Press Release