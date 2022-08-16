The EPA has stated that the public comment period for the draft federal permit will last 45 days, ending on September 29, with a virtual public hearing to be held on September 15

Taseko Mines: EPA Issues Draft Permit For Florence Copper Project. (Credit: Ra Dragon on Unsplash)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) has publicly issued a draft Underground Injection Control (“UIC”) permit for its Florence Copper Project. The EPA has stated that the public comment period for the draft federal permit will last 45 days, ending on September 29, with a virtual public hearing to be held on September 15.

Stuart McDonald, Taseko’s President and CEO, commented, “The UIC permit is the final key permit required for the construction and operation of the Florence Copper commercial facility. Our project has gone through extensive scrutiny by both the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and the EPA over the past eight years and we are confident that the rigorous work completed by both these regulatory bodies will result in permitting success in the coming months.”

Florence Copper is expected to have the lowest energy and greenhouse gas-intensity (“GHG”) of any copper producer in North America, and will reduce the United States’ reliance on foreign producers for a metal considered to be critical for the transition to a low-carbon economy.

“As the United States advances toward its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 – including 100% clean electricity by 2035 and 50% light-duty electrical vehicle sales by 2030 – the country will need to address its reliance on imports of critical metals. Low impact, environmentally sound projects like Florence Copper will help meet the growing U.S. demand for copper,” concluded Mr. McDonald.

Source: Company Press Release