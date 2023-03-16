The acquisition price consists of a minimum amount of C$60 million payable over a five-year period and potential contingent payments depending on Gibraltar mine copper revenues and copper prices over the next five years

TASEKO acquires stake in GIBRALTAR COPPER MINE. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of an additional 12.5% interest in the Gibraltar Mine from Sojitz Corporation (“Sojitz”). Gibraltar is operated through a joint venture which is owned 75% by Taseko and 25% by Cariboo Copper Corporation (“Cariboo”). Under the terms of the Agreement, Taseko has acquired Sojitz’s 50% interest in Cariboo, and now holds an effective 87.5% interest in the Gibraltar Mine.

The acquisition price consists of a minimum amount of C$60 million payable over a five-year period and potential contingent payments depending on Gibraltar mine copper revenues and copper prices over the next five years. An initial C$10 million has been paid to Sojitz upon closing and the remaining minimum amount will be paid in C$10 million annual instalments over the next five years.

Source: Company Press Release