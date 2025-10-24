The Salamanca Project Includes An Fpu. Credit: Ranimiro Lotufo Neto/shutterstock.com.

Offshore communication provider Tampnet has been chosen to deliver digital infrastructure for the Salamanca deep-water development operated by LLOG Exploration in the US Gulf.

The Salamanca project, which includes a floating production unit (FPU), has initiated production at the Leon and Castile fields within Keathley Canyon.

The project utilises the Independence Hub FPS, a formerly decommissioned unit that has been updated with advanced systems to carry out sustained operations.

Tampnet’s connectivity services are expected to facilitate real-time partnership and streamline operations throughout the life cycle of the fields, while also aiming to reduce the need for a physical presence offshore.

In preparation for the Salamanca project and to cater to other developments in the area, Tampnet has expanded its subsea fibre-optic network by 140km and increased its 4G/5G long-term evolution (LTE) network coverage by approximately 10,000km².

The network solution will include fibre-based connectivity and Tampnet’s own 5G network infrastructure, which is engineered to support secure network slicing for industrial applications requiring high bandwidth.

The system is designed to work in conjunction with FirstNet and AT&T for vital communications and includes a backup via low Earth orbit satellite to ensure consistent operations.

Following the expansion, Tampnet’s network in the US Gulf now extends beyond 1,700km of subsea fibre, linking more than 20 offshore facilities.

Tampnet CEO Elie Hanna said: “This recent award reaffirms Tampnet’s position as the custodian of the Gulf’s critical fibre.

“We continue to invest in the infrastructure that enables the offshore energy industry to embrace digital transformation fully – prepared for the data demands driven by AI, automation and digital twins.”

Tampnet, founded in 2001, serves a clientele that includes more than 450 energy assets, both fixed and mobile.

The company’s suite of services, encompassing fibre, LTE and private 5G, is designed to offer high-bandwidth connectivity that supports the operational needs from offshore locations to onshore facilities.