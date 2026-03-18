Talisman is conducting a limited RC scout drilling programme, with two drill-holes on each project licence. Credit: phetsamay philavanh/Shutterstock.com.

Talisman Metals has completed a stream sediment sampling campaign at its Fougnar Copper-Silver Project in Morocco.

The company is also nearing the end of its ground transient electromagnetics (TEM) survey grid, with 76% already completed.

Two trenches have been dug, revealing visible copper mineralisation, specifically malachite, within the channel samples.

Talisman is also undertaking a limited reverse circulation (RC) scout drilling programme, which involves two drill-holes on each of the project’s two licences.

A high-resolution TEM survey, conducted over a 250m × 100m grid on the project’s northern permit and featuring 416 electromagnetic (EM) stations, is now complete.

Preliminary data indicates a zone of strong conductivity, suggesting partially continuous structures potentially controlling a horst and graben system.

Inversion using industry-standard 1D Cole-Cole and 2D interpolation will further define these structures to map potential mineralisation up to depths of 500m.

On the southern permit, a lower resolution survey on a 250m × 250m grid has begun, completing 18 out of the planned 153 EM stations.

Based on recent TEM findings, four-pole dipole-dipole induced polarisation surveys will be conducted across priority targets in the northern permit area to investigate mineralised horizons and chargeable sulphide-rich layers up to 300m deep.

The regional surface geochemistry programme concluded stream sediment sampling to expand geochemical coverage and identify anomalies across western catchments of the project area.

A total of 154 samples were collected, including quality control measures such as certified reference materials and blanks.

To investigate known surface mineralisation at depth and along strike, two trenches have been completed on the northern permit.

Systematic channel sampling is under way to assess the continuity of mineralisation and improve understanding before conducting more detailed drilling.

The ongoing programme aims to examine both strike and depth continuity of copper-silver zones and assess broader potential across the project site.

Future updates will be provided as more data from trenching, geophysics and geochemical sampling are analysed to refine drill targets.

Talisman CEO Tim McCutcheon said: “We are close to the completion of initial field work at Fougnar. We now move to having samples analysed and geophysical data processed in order to determine priority targets for further study and general project evaluation.

“Each step of the exploration programme dramatically increases our understanding of Fougnar, and we look forward to reporting further progress in the coming weeks and months.”

Last month, the company signed an agreement to acquire the Tirzzit Copper Project in Morocco.