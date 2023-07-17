The Refinery is expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction and operation, and contribute to Sweden’s efforts to transition to a clean energy economy

Talga Secures Land for Swedish Battery Anode Refinery. (Credit: Evgeniy Alyoshin on Unsplash)

Battery materials company Talga Group Ltd (“Talga” or “the Company”) (ASX:TLG) is pleased to advise that it has acquired a strategic ∼10 hectares parcel of freehold land for construction of its 19,500 tonne per annum natural graphite anode production plant (“Refinery”), in Luleå, Sweden.

The Refinery, which is part of Talga’s Vittangi Anode Project, will be the foundational operation of the new Luleå Industrial Park and is part of the growing cluster of green industrial projects in the region.

The land acquisition from Luleå Municipality for a total purchase consideration of 16.5 million Swedish krona (approximately A$2.2 million) secures immediate access to site. The land title resides 100% in Talga’s wholly owned subsidiary Talga AB.

The acquisition follows the recent grant of environmental and building permits for the Refinery, clearing the way for the Company to commence early construction works.

The Refinery is expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction and operation, and contribute to Sweden’s efforts to transition to a clean energy economy. It will use 100% renewable electricity, making it one of the most sustainable battery anode production plants in the world.

Talga Managing Director, Mark Thompson, commented: “This is a significant milestone for Talga as we move closer to delivering our first commercial anode plant in Europe. The acquisition of this land provides us with the foundation we need to begin construction and brings us one step closer to delivering on our vision of becoming a leading supplier of sustainable and European-origin battery materials.”

Source: Company Press Release