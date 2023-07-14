Project will draw on Svitzer’s extensive expertise in both terminal towage and servicing the global LNG market, assisting Gastrade in enhancing energy security for Greece and the region of South-Eastern Europe

Alexandroupolis FSRU. (Credit: Svitzer)

Svitzer, a leading global towage provider and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, has signed a 15-year agreement to service Gastrade’s Alexandroupolis Independent Natural Gas System (Alexandroupolis INGS) LNG terminal, the first offshore LNG project in Greece. Svitzer will apply its global terminal towage expertise and experience to rapidly set up towage services and support for advanced LNG operations at the new import terminal. This includes supporting a Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) with a pipeline system connecting the floating unit to the Greek National Natural Gas Transmission System and onwards to final consumers in Greece and the Balkans.

Svitzer will provide four new ASD tugboats, fully manned by Greek crew, to assist the FSRU and the carriers delivering LNG. Svitzer tugboats will provide berthing, un-berthing, navigation assistance, and other terminal services including firefighting, pollution control, pilot and boarding party transfer. Svitzer will also provide support and station keeping services to the FSRU during initial installation.

The project marks Svitzer’s first entry into the Greek market and will see the company apply its knowledge and skills in the local environment. The deal will result in the creation of both onshore and offshore job opportunities based at the terminal in Alexandroupolis. While the Alexandroupolis LNG terminal is set to become operational in the beginning of 2024, Svitzer has already initiated the recruitment process to ensure staff undergo robust training in line with Svitzer’s operational and safety standards ahead of operations commencing. Training will include the use of advanced tug simulators replicating the actual environment around the Alexandroupolis LNG terminal.

Svitzer has more than 25 years of experience as a leading towage provider for customers in the global LNG market, with the Alexandroupolis INGS project further demonstrating Svitzer’s stronghold as expert service provider to the energy industry.

Commenting on the agreement, Lise Demant, Managing Director, Svitzer Europe, said: “We are delighted that Gastrade has chosen us as its trusted partner to deliver towage services for the Alexandroupolis INGS LNG terminal. The long-term agreement will allow Svitzer to grow within its core business, expand geographically and deliver safe and efficient marine services to a new customer. This includes providing a truly customised solution for Gastrade, with the delivery of four brand new tugs. We look forward to being part of the first offshore LNG project in Greece and to welcome new Greek colleagues to Svitzer, who will help deliver reliable and high-quality towage service to Gastrade and its customers.”

Konstantinos Sifnaios, Managing Director at Gastrade, added: “High-quality towage and marine services will be critical to the success of the Alexandroupolis LNG Terminal project. We are convinced that Svitzer is the right partner to deliver this, thanks to its extensive track record in terminal towage, its agile fleet management, and solid experience from servicing many other LNG customers globally. We look forward to working together with Svitzer to build jobs in the local market and ensure energy security for the region and beyond.”

Source: Company Press Release