Suzlon secures 306MW wind turbine orders in India

Suzlon currently boasts over 2.3GW of installed capacity in Rajasthan. Credit: Suzlon Energy.

Suzlon Group has secured new wind turbine orders from Yanara, a developer of renewable projects across Asia-Pacific, for two projects totalling 306MW in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Under the two contracts of 153MW each, Suzlon will supply wind turbines for Yanara’s firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects located in Barmer, Rajasthan.

This development marks a significant step forward in India’s energy innovation journey and drives the country’s energy transition, according to Suzlon’s press release.

Suzlon currently boasts over 2.3GW of installed capacity in Rajasthan, accounting for a 44% market share in the state.

The company is also working on additional large scale engineering, procurement and construction projects in Rajasthan, with a combined capacity of 791MW.

Suzlon vice-chair Girish Tanti said: ”Collaborations like Suzlon and Yanara are driving India’s energy transition, proving how strong partnerships enable sustainable growth.

“With 30-plus years of trust, Suzlon leads India’s wind energy sector, while Yanara develops hybrid projects across APAC [Asia-Pacific], and our work together now spans Maharashtra to Rajasthan, highlighting our technology, solutions, and customer trust. Repeat orders like this demonstrate the strength of our partnership.”

For Yanara’s two FDRE projects in Barmer, which together aggregate to about 800MWp, Suzlon will install 102 S144 wind turbine generators, each with hybrid lattice towers and a rated capacity of 3MW.

The electricity generated from these projects will partly fulfil Yanara’s power purchase agreements with several utilities, including the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.

Yanara is developing a grid-scale portfolio of hybrid renewable projects, that integrates solar, wind, and energy storage solutions.

These initiatives are designed to provide round-the-clock clean power, supporting India’s objective of universal energy access and the national target of achieving 500GW nonfossil fuel energy capacity by 2030.

The two new projects in Rajasthan comes after Yanara’s 115MW co-located solar-wind hybrid project in the Indian state of Maharashtra, includes a 29.4MW Suzlon wind order.

Yanara chief executive officer Jerome Ortiz said: ”At Yanara, we are developing pioneering projects across Asia-Pacific to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels. The multi-technology nature of our portfolio demands trusted partners with the capability to deliver at scale; Suzlon exemplifies that strength.

“We are delighted to collaborate with them on our hybrid projects in India. Through such projects and partnerships, Yanara continues to embed innovation, reliability, and sustainability at the core of every development we undertake.”

In April 2025, Suzlon secured a new 378MW wind energy project from Indian clean energy company NTPC Green Energy.