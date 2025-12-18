Surefire Resources announces RC assay results at Yidby gold project in WA

Additional exploration at the Yidby gold project is set for Q1 2026. Credit: Reyhan Reynardot/Shutterstock.com.

Surefire Resources has announced new assay results from the reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its wholly owned Yidby gold project in the Mid West region of Western Australia (WA).

The Yidby gold project sits on the southern end of the Yalgoo-Singleton greenstone belt within the Murchison Domain, in the western part of the mid-to-late-Archaean Youanmi Terrane.

The results indicate the gold system continues to the north-west and remains open both along strike and at depth, with additional exploration set for the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026).

The latest drilling highlights include a high-grade intercept of 1m at 15.83 grams per tonne (g/t) gold in RC hole YBRC136, representing the broadest intersection of gold mineralisation in the project’s history, with a total envelope of 108m at 0.61g/t gold from 71m.

Additional significant high-grade zones in YBRC136 include 35m at 1.35g/t gold from 71m, with further intersections of 1m at 15.83g/t gold from 80m, 2m at 10.72g/t gold from 100m, and 6m at 4.29g/t gold from 177m, including 2m at 12.54g/t gold.

RC hole YBRC137 returned 12m at 1.01g/t gold from 164m, including 4m at 1.62g/t gold from the same depth.

Surefire Resources executive chairman Vladimir Nikolaenko said: “These assay results highlight the potential of the Yidby Gold Project. With gold prices above A$6,000/oz [$3,974/oz] the company’s shallow mineralised project, which is readily accessible via road a mere 3.5 hours north-west of Perth, has the potential to be a near-term production play that could create significant cash flow for the company.

“Follow up drilling in Q1 2026 will add to the company’s understanding of the project before we embark on feasibility studies to bring the project into production.”