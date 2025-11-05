The agreement provides long-term price stability for the BESS project. Credit: SUNOTEC.

SUNOTEC and Shell Energy Europe have signed a cross-border agreement to advance financial mechanisms for battery energy storage system (BESS) development in central Eastern Europe.

Facilitated by Enery Portfolio Optimization, the five-year agreement is related to SUNOTEC’s 600MWh battery energy storage project.

The project is currently under development and scheduled to begin commercial operations by the second quarter (Q2) of 2026.

The agreement provides long-term price stability for the BESS project, enhancing its financial viability and representing one of the first such transactions in the region.

For Shell, the deal enables diversification of its power portfolio in central Eastern Europe.

SUNOTEC said the transaction reflects both companies’ dedication to accelerating the energy transition through cooperation on technology, infrastructure, and financial innovation.

SUNOTEC founder and CEO Kaloyan Velichkov said: “Agreements like the one with Shell highlight SUNOTEC’s commitment to working with leading energy players who share our vision for a sustainable and forward-looking energy future.

“This pioneering agreement demonstrates the power of collaboration in advancing flexibility and renewable energy-driven independence. By uniting technical expertise with financial ingenuity, we are helping to build a more resilient and integrated energy system.”

This July, SUNOTEC signed an agreement with Sungrow to deploy 2.4GWh of BESSs across multiple solar power projects in Europe.

The partnership underscores SUNOTEC’s long-term plan to accelerate the integration of adaptable, intelligent energy systems into its solar infrastructure portfolio.