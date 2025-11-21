Sungrow to supply PV inverter solutions for San Martín project in Peru 

MINEM plans to commission 14 solar projects totalling 2.5GW by 2028. Credit: Sungrow.

Sungrow has been selected by Zelestra to deliver advanced photovoltaic (PV) inverter solutions for the San Martín solar project, marking the largest solar project partnership in Peru to date.

Inaugurated by President Dina Boluarte, the 273MW AC facility is fully operational and is set to play a key role in Peru’s renewable energy goals and decarbonisation efforts, accelerating the country’s shift towards a sustainable energy mix.

Situated in the arid desert region of Arequipa at an altitude of 2,500m, the San Martín plant faces environmental challenges such as extreme temperature variation and low humidity.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

Zelestra CEO Latam José Luis García said: “We view Sungrow not just as a supplier, but as a strategic long-term partner. Their technical capabilities and regional track record give us confidence as we scale our renewable energy portfolio across Latin America.”

As a part of this partnership, Sungrow will supply its 1+X modular inverter, an 8.8MW medium-voltage turnkey solution.

The inverter employs a modular architecture with a minimum 1.1MW single unit, allowing scalability and flexibility, high operation and maintenance efficiency, and optimal performance in harsh conditions.

The plant integrates bifacial modules and single-axis trackers to maximise energy yield.

The project moved from contract signing to commercial operation in 16 months, enabling early revenue generation and improved return on investment for stakeholders, according to a news release.

Once operational, the facility is projected to produce 830GWh of clean electricity annually, powering more than 440,000 households and offsetting approximately 166,549 tonnes (t) of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

During construction, over 900 jobs were created, providing a boost to the local economy.

The Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) plans to commission 14 solar projects totalling 2.5GW by 2028, all linked to the National Interconnected Electric System.

This partnership follows a recent agreement between the two companies for 1GWh of energy storage for the Aurora hybrid project in Chile.

Sungrow has more than 1GWh in contracted capacity in Peru, supported by a local team for sales, engineering, and after-sales service.

The company continues to expand its presence in South/Central America, supporting the region’s growing demand for reliable, low-carbon power.

Sungrow Latin America regional director Gonzalo Feito said: “Zelestra placed top priority on regulatory compliance and technical excellence.

“With our deep regional expertise, proven product reliability, and strong service support across Latin America, we’re proud to help Zelestra bring this historic project to life and drive forward Peru’s clean energy transition.”