The solar farm will connect to Transpower’s 110kV grid via the Waihou substation. Credit: Jenson/Shutterstock.com.

Sungrow, a provider of photovoltaic inverters and energy storage systems, will deliver and commission its inverter technology for the Tauhei Solar Farm, which is claimed to become the largest solar farm in New Zealand.

Situated near Te Aroha on New Zealand’s North Island, the 202MWp project is a joint venture between Harmony Energy and Clarus.

The project is set to be operational by the end of 2026.

Once operational, the Tauhei Solar Farm is expected to generate approximately 280GWh of clean electricity annually.

This output will be enough to supply power to more than 35,000 homes in New Zealand.

The solar farm will employ 27 units of Sungrow’s SG6800HV-MV central inverters along with a PPC1000 power plant controller.

The SG6800HV-MV inverters have an efficiency of up to 99% and are equipped with advanced cooling systems that enable full power performance in high temperatures, stated Sungrow.

The integration of current and voltage monitoring facilitates real-time online analysis and troubleshooting, ensuring dependable operation.

The PPC1000 controller, meanwhile, integrates both hardware and software capabilities to intelligently manage energy distribution, thereby improving operational efficiency, added the company.

The solar farm will connect to Transpower’s 110kV grid via the Waihou substation, integrating its production into the national supply.

Transpower is a state-owned enterprise tasked with maintaining and managing the transmission of the electric power grid in New Zealand.

The construction phase of the solar farm is expected to create around 350 full-time-equivalent jobs.

Sungrow Australia country manager Joe Zhou said: “We are honoured to contribute to this landmark project that demonstrates the power of innovation and collaboration in driving a cleaner energy future for New Zealand.

“Sungrow is committed to delivering high-performance, innovative renewable energy that supports a reliable and sustainable national grid.”

In May this year, Zelestra entered into an agreement with Sungrow to enhance the Aurora hybrid project in Tarapacá, Chile.