Summit Midstream Partners, LP ( NYSE: SMLP) (“Summit”, “SMLP” or the “Partnership”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Summit Midstream Holdings, LLC (“SMP Holdings”), signed and closed on the sale of Bison Midstream, LLC (“Bison Midstream”), its gas gathering system in Burke and Mountrail Counties, North Dakota to Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp. (“Steel Reef” or the “Company” through its wholly owned subsidiary Steel Reef US Corp.), an integrated owner and operator of associated gas capture, gathering and processing assets in North Dakota and Saskatchewan, for cash consideration of $40 million, subject to customary transaction adjustments.

Heath Deneke, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, “We are pleased to announce this strategic transaction with Steel Reef. In combination with the previously announced divesture of the Lane gathering and processing system earlier this summer, the sale of Bison Midstream represents a continuation of our strategy to streamline our portfolio of assets through balance sheet enhancing transactions while building additional financial flexibility to reinvest in more strategic scale-building opportunities across our footprint. With the sale of Bison Midstream, Summit’s focus in the Williston Basin will be on growing its crude oil and produced water gathering systems primarily located in Williams and Divide Counties, North Dakota. We remain excited about the level of customer development activity in central Williams County and pro forma for the transaction, we continue to expect over 50 new wells behind our liquids system in 2023. Pro forma for the transaction, SMLP will have approximately $90 million drawn on its $400 million ABL Credit Facility, resulting in over $300 million of available liquidity. We continue to expect to trend toward the high end of our 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $205 million to $220 million.”

Bison Overview

The Bison Midstream system is located in Mountrail and Burke Counties in northwestern North Dakota. Bison Midstream gathers, compresses and treats associated natural gas that exists in the crude oil stream produced from the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations. The gathering agreements for the Bison Midstream system include long-term, fee-based or percent-of-proceeds contracts. Volume throughput on the Bison Midstream system is underpinned by acreage dedications from its key customers. A large U.S. independent crude oil and natural gas company and Chord Energy Corporation are the key customers of Bison Midstream. Natural gas gathered on the Bison Midstream system is delivered to Aux Sable Midstream LLC’s (“Aux Sable“) Palermo Conditioning Plant in Palermo, North Dakota and then delivered to downstream pipelines serving Aux Sable’s 2.1 Bcf/d natural gas processing plant in Channahon, Illinois.

Legal Advisors

Locke Lord L.L.P. served as legal advisor to Summit and Bracewell LLP served as legal advisor to Steel Reef.

