Sumitomo and J-POWER are planning to carry out boring surveys, sonic prospecting, and other investigations to determine the soil structure around the coast of Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture

Image: Hirashima and Enoshima islands off the coast of Saikai City are chosen for evaluation. Photo: Courtesy of andreas160578 from Pixabay.

Japan-based international company Sumitomo, in partnership with Electric Power Development (J-POWER) has started offshore ground investigation to explore the possibility of developing an offshore wind power plant.

Sumitomo said that they are investigating around Hirashima and Enoshima islands off the coast of Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture.

In addition, the Japanese government is planning to determine areas to be entitled as offshore wind power development promotion areas under a new law enacted this year.

The government is expected to invite applications for the areas and will select a wind power plant operator.

With favorable wind conditions and relatively shallow depth, the waters off the coast of Sakai City are set to be one of the most promising areas in Japan.

Sumitomo and J-POWER are expected to carry out boring surveys, sonic prospecting, and other investigations to determine the soil structure in the area and acquire other data needed to design the wind power plant’s foundation structures.

Seabed boring survey is expected to be conducted using a self-elevating platform on the sea to investigate soil structure and geological characteristics, while Sonic prospecting that includes measuring of sonic waves emitted from a boat and reflected off the seabed, will be carried out to investigate the ground conditions within the investigation area.

Sumitomo has 1.4GW in generation capacity

With 1.4GW in generation capacity, Sumitomo is engaged in developing and running renewable energy projects worldwide.

In December 2018, Sumitomo acquired a participating stake of 29.5% in each of two French offshore wind farms developed by Engie and EDP Renewables, with a combined capacity of 992MW.

The two offshore wind farms under the transaction are the Le Tréport and Noirmoutier projects, with a capacity of 496MW each, are expected to cost approximately €4bn with the funding to be mainly sourced through non-recourse project finance.

Sumitomo state: “In Japan, because large-scale offshore wind power plants are expected to emerge under the new law, Sumitomo Corporation will pursue the possibility of getting involved in such projects by leveraging its expertise accumulated overseas.”