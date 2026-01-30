Subsea7 wins contract from Shell for Kaikias Waterflood project

Offshore operations for the Kaikias Waterflood project are scheduled for 2027. Credit: Subsea7.

Subsea7 has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract from Shell to transport and install a subsea umbilical, riser and rigid flowline at the Kaikias Waterflood project in the US.

A sizeable contract is defined by Subsea7 as being worth between $50m and $150m.

In August 2014, Shell fully discovered the Kaikias field, a deep-water development in the Mars-Ursa Basin located in waters more than 4,000ft (approximately 1,219m) deep, around 210km off Louisiana’s coast.

Production began in May 2018, with resources being channelled back to Shell’s Ursa platform.

Subsea7 will commence project management and engineering immediately from its Houston office, with offshore operations planned for 2027.

Subsea7 Gulf of Mexico senior vice-president Craig Broussard said: “This award strengthens our long-standing and successful collaboration with Shell.

“We are bringing our deep-water experience to the Kaikias development and delivering cost-effective solutions that will support safe and efficient project execution, helping Shell maximise long-term value from the field.”

In a concurrent development, Subsea7 has secured a ‘substantial’ contract for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in Germany through its subsidiary, Seaway7.

Subsea7 considers a substantial contract to be valued between $150m and $300m.

The project, awarded by OWP Gennaker of Skyborn Renewables, involves the transportation and installation of 63 monopiles and transition pieces.

Offshore activities are set to commence in 2027.

Seaway7 CEO Stuart Fitzgerald said: “Seaway7 has a strong track record in Germany, having supported over 20 projects and enabled almost 3,500MW of clean energy for the country.

“We are delighted to bring this experience to the project and continue our collaboration with Skyborn Renewables, this time on the Gennaker offshore wind farm.”

In December 2025, Subsea7 secured a contract to deliver engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for ConocoPhillips Skandinavia’s Previously Produced Fields development offshore Norway.