Subsea7 plans to begin offshore operations in 2026. Credit: Subsea7.

Subsea7 has won a contract from Noble Energy EG, a subsidiary of Chevron, for subsea installation work on the Aseng gas monetisation project in waters off Equatorial Guinea.

According to Subsea7, the contract is valued between $150m and $300m. It follows the recent final investment decision (FID) taken by Chevron on the Aseng gas monetisation project.

The project will connect the Aseng field to the existing Alen platform through a single-well tieback.

Under the contract, Subsea7 will transport and install about 19km of rigid production flowline and 20km of umbilicals.

The work also includes related subsea structures and tie-ins in water depths of 800m.

Subsea7 said project management and engineering will start immediately from its Paris office, with support from teams in Lisbon and Equatorial Guinea.

The company plans to begin offshore operations this year.

Subsea7 global projects centre east senior vice president David Bertin said: “This award represents an important milestone in our ongoing global relationship with Chevron.

“Subsea7 has operated in Equatorial Guinea for nearly two decades, supporting offshore construction and inspection, maintenance and repair activities.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Chevron on the Aseng gas monetisation project, continuing to deliver safe, high-quality offshore installation services in West Africa.”

Formerly called Benita, Aseng is an oil and gas field in water depths of around 3,100ft (945m).

Explorers discovered it as a gas-condensate resource in Block I off Bioko Island in 2007.

Noble Energy EG operates the field and its partners include GEPetrol, Glencore, and Gunvor.

In February 2026, Chevron awarded Subsea7 a contract for a subsea installation project in the Eastern Mediterranean. The work covers the transport and installation of about 17km of subsea flowlines and umbilicals.