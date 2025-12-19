Subsea7 secures EPCI contract for PPF project offshore Norway 

The PPF development will connect to the existing Ekofisk complex offshore Norway. Credit: Subsea7.

Subsea7 has secured a contract to deliver engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services for ConocoPhillips Skandinavia’s Previously Produced Fields (PPF) development offshore Norway.

Described by Subsea7 as a significant contract, it includes the supply and installation of subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF).

This follows an earlier agreement on 19 May 2025 for front-end engineering and design (FEED), which defined the technical scope of the development.

Subsea7 will immediately start engineering and project management activities from its office in Norway. The key offshore operations are scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

The PPF development will connect to the existing Ekofisk complex approximately 290km south-west of Stavanger.

Subsea 7 Norway vice-president Erik Femsteinevik said: “This award continues our strong collaboration with ConocoPhillips.

“The FEED study enabled Subsea7 to engage early in the field development process, optimising design solutions and contributing to the final investment decision [FID].

“We are excited to continue working closely with ConocoPhillips to deliver the PPF development project safely and efficiently.”

The award of the contract follows the announcement of the FID on the PPF project.

The project is set to begin production in 2028 and is expected to extend the production life of the Greater Ekofisk Area.

Estimates indicate that the redevelopment will deliver 55 million barrels of oil equivalent in net proved plus probable reserves.

The project redevelopment involves the installation of four new subsea templates and 11 production wells, all tied back to the Ekofisk complex.

It covers the redevelopment of the Albuskjell and Vest Ekofisk fields in licences PL018B/F, as well as the Tommeliten Gamma field in licences PL044/D.