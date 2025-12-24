Subsea7 secures contract from LLOG for Buckskin South expansion project

Subsea7 plans to commence project management and engineering activities immediately from its office in Houston, Texas. Credit: Subsea7.

Subsea7 has secured a contract from LLOG Exploration Offshore for work on the Buckskin South Expansion project in the US.

The contract, described as “sizeable” by Subsea7, is valued between $50m and $150m.

It covers the transportation and installation of a subsea umbilical and a rigid flowline at water depths reaching 2,100 metres (m).

The Buckskin field is located about 305km southeast of Houston, Texas, off the shore of Texas, US.

Subsea7 plans to commence project management and engineering activities immediately from its office in Houston, Texas. Offshore operations are scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

Subsea7 Gulf of Mexico senior vice-president Craig Broussard said: “We are proud to continue working alongside LLOG to deliver greater value from their US developments, building on successes such as the innovative Salamanca project, which recently achieved first oil.”

This contract award comes shortly after Harbour Energy has agreed to acquire LLOG Exploration Company for up to $3.2bn.

The deal includes $2.7bn in cash and $500 million in Harbour’s voting ordinary shares.

LLOG holds more than 80 leases, primarily in the Mississippi Canyon and Keathley Canyon areas, and maintains a pipeline of future drilling opportunities.

Its asset portfolio includes the Who Dat field in Mississippi Canyon, as well as Buckskin and Leon-Castile in Keathley Canyon.

Last week, Subsea7 secured a contract to deliver engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services for ConocoPhillips Skandinavia’s Previously Produced Fields (PPF) development offshore Norway.

This contract involves the supply and installation of subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF).

It follows a previous agreement dated 19 May 2025 for front-end engineering and design, which set out the technical requirements for the project.