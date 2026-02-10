Offshore operations are scheduled to begin in Q1 2028. Credit: Subsea7.

Subsea7 has secured a ‘substantial’ contract from Chevron for a subsea installation project in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Subsea7 defines a substantial contract as one valued between $150m (£109.72m) and $300m.

The agreement involves transporting and installing around 17km of subsea flowlines and umbilicals.

Subsea7 will start project management and engineering immediately from its office in Paris, France.

Offshore operations are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2028 (Q1 2028).

Subsea7 global projects centre senior vice-president East David Bertin said: “This award reinforces our long-term strategic partnership with Chevron, building on our proven track record in West Africa, Australia and the US.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration in the Eastern Mediterranean, focusing on safety, efficiency and technical integrity to deliver reliable and integrated offshore solutions.”

Last month, Subsea7 obtained a sizeable contract from Shell to handle the transportation and installation of a subsea umbilical, riser and rigid flowline for the Kaikias Waterflood project in the US.

According to Subsea7, a sizeable contract is worth between $50m and $150m.

The Kaikias field, a deep-water development within the Mars-Ursa Basin, was fully discovered by Shell in August 2014.

This site is situated in water depths of more than 4,000ft (approximately 1,219m) and approximately 210km off the coast of Louisiana.

Production at Kaikias began in May 2018, with outputs directed to Shell’s Ursa platform.

Subsea7 will immediately initiate project management and engineering from its office in Houston, US, with offshore operations scheduled for 2027.

Additionally, Subsea7 secured a contract to deliver engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for ConocoPhillips Skandinavia’s previously produced fields development offshore Norway.