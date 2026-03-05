Subsea7 secures additional work at Sakarya field in Türkiye

Offshore operations are scheduled to begin in 2027 and 2028. Credit: Subsea7.

Subsea7 has secured additional contract work from the Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) pertaining to the Sakarya field development offshore Türkiye.

The company indicated that the contract value for this additional work is in the range of $300m ($225.15m) and $500m.

Located in the Black Sea, the Sakarya field produced its first gas in April 2023. The field is being developed in three phases.

Subsea7’s new tasks involve engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), covering nearly 20km of flexible pipelines, 120km of umbilicals, a rigid production riser, and related subsea equipment at depths reaching 2,200m.

Coordination for project management and engineering will be handled from Subsea7’s office in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Offshore operations are scheduled to begin in 2027 and 2028.

Subsea7 Global Project Centre – East senior vice-president David Bertin said: “We are proud to continue to support TP-OTC in their ambitions in the Black Sea with the development of the Goktepe field, which will enable increased production through the Sakarya Phase 3 facilities and support Türkiye’s gas needs.”

This order is an extension of a previously announced contract in August 2025, which aims to connect the newly discovered Goktepe field to the floating production unit established as part of the phase three development.

The 2025 contract awarded by TP-OTC was valued at between $750m (Tl32.99bn) and $1.25bn. It includes comprehensive EPCI services for subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

The Sakarya gas field is situated within the 7,000km² block designated as AR/TPO/KD/C26-C27-D26-D27 in the ultra-deep waters of the western Black Sea, roughly 175km offshore from Eregli.

Turkish Petroleum, a state-owned entity, fully owns the interest in this block.

In a separate development, Subsea7 announced that its CEO, John Evans, will step down from the role on 30 June 2026. Evans will be succeeded by Stuart Fitzgerald on 1 July 2026.

Fitzgerald currently serves as CEO of Seaway7, a Subsea7 Group entity.

Subsea7’s board plans to propose Evans’ appointment as a director at the company’s annual general meeting on 12 May 2026.

Fitzgerald has led Seaway7 since 2022 and has been part of Subsea7 since 1998, holding several senior roles including executive vice president (EVP) commercial and EVP strategy and alliances.

In an upcoming move, he is also proposed to become CEO of Subsea7 within the future Saipem7 after the finalisation of the planned merger with Saipem.