Eight-week ground investigation campaign at Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 site led by Fugro and DEME

SSE Renewables completes offshore survey works at Arklow Bank. (Credits: SSE)

Progress on SSE Renewables Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 project continues at pace with the successful completion of an offshore ground investigation campaign.

The offshore investigation works took place over an eight-week period at various locations across the development site.

The geotechnical works were performed by Fugro aboard the DEME jack-up vessel ‘Neptune’.

Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 Project Manager John O’Sullivan said: “The successful completion of this ground investigation campaign is another key milestone for the Arklow project. It has enabled us to gain a much clearer understanding of the seabed conditions within the lease area. This enhanced site characterisation greatly supports our ongoing design development works in the lead up to the first offshore energy auction.”

Phase 2 of Arklow Bank Wind Park will be located in an area situated six to 13km off the Co. Wicklow coastline, to the east of Arklow. The development, which builds on the existing GE-owned seven turbines that comprise the operational first phase of the wind park, is targeting delivery of up to 800MW of installed offshore wind energy under the Irish Government’s new Maritime Area Planning (MAP) Act process.

Earlier this year, SSE Renewables achieved planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for the onshore grid infrastructure necessary to connect the 800MW Phase 2 of Arklow Bank to Ireland’s electricity transmission grid and from Wicklow County Council for the development of an Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) at South Dock, Arklow Harbour.

The offshore wind energy that can be generated at Arklow Bank would have the potential to power almost 850,000 homes each year and offset around 830 billion kilos of harmful carbon emissions annually – contributing significantly to Ireland’s climate action target of at least 7GW of offshore wind energy by 2030, to Ireland’s security of energy supply, and to the national and local economy.

The offshore wind energy project is expected to require an investment of up to €2.5 billion and, under current planning timelines, is expected to deliver first power in 2028 and completion in 2029, subject to a final investment decision. Once operational the wind farm will also deliver a multi-million-euro annual community fund.

Source: Company Press Release