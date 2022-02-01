RES is an independent renewable energy company active in onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage, transmission and distribution

Location of the proposed Spennymoor Energy Storage Project. (Credit: RES.)

The Spennymoor proposal is part of RES’ portfolio of over 700 MW of energy storage projects in development and construction in the UK&I.

RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, has submitted a planning application for Spennymoor Energy Storage Project, with an installed capacity of 99.9 MW. If consented the project, located adjacent to Spennymoor substation in County Durham, will play a vital role in the UK’s rapid transition to renewables by helping to balance the grid and increase access to low cost, green electricity.

RES is one of the world’s leading energy storage developers, according to global rankings, with 23 energy storage projects delivered worldwide. RES’ work in energy storage is fuelled by the ability of the technology to support a more flexible energy system, enabling more renewables on the grid.

The proposal has been refined through several design iterations based on information gathered during detailed site survey work. The plans also include measures to enhance biodiversity through the planting of mix grassland and woodlands on spoil bunds, that will offer food and shelter to wildlife.

Jenna Folkard, Development Project Manager: “As we make the rapid transition to low-cost renewables it’s important that we develop more energy storage capacity on our grid to support a more flexible system.

“Spennymoor Energy Storage Project will have an installed capacity of 99.9 megawatts, making it one of our largest developments to date and one that will play an important part in the UK’s target of reaching net zero by 2050.”

RES is active in onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage, transmission and distribution. In its 40-year history, RES has delivered more than 22GW of renewable energy projects across the globe.

Source: Company Press Release