As a global specialist for pumping complex media, NETZSCH Pumps & Systems offers customised solutions. In doing so, the pump manufacturer analyses the specific requirement and selects the appropriate positive displacement pump from its extensive product range. New from NETZSCH is the PERIPRO peristaltic pump, which expands the pump family as a robust and powerful pump.

NETZSCH will be showing its product range in Hall 8.0 at Booth C27.

At the NETZSCH booth, you can find out why the PERIPRO® peristaltic pump is entirely insensitive to dry running, pumps media with 70 % solids content without any problems, and as a pump without mechanical seals and valves, is hardly susceptible to wear. Also on display will be the NEMO® progressing cavity pump, which conveys complex media gently and with low pulsation, the TORNADO® rotary lobe pump, which is used primarily for its high performance, and the NOTOS® multi screw pump, which can build up high pressures. The pump specialists will guide you through the product range and clearly explain the advantages of the new NETZSCH products using the exhibition models.

For over 60 years, NETZSCH Pumps & Systems has served markets worldwide with NEMO® progressing cavity pumps, TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps, NOTOS® multi screw pumps, PERIPRO peristaltic pumps, grinding machines, barrel emptying systems, dosing technology and accessories, providing customised, sophisticated solutions for applications in every type of industry. With a workforce of over 2,180 and a turnover of 284 million euros (the financial year 2020), NETZSCH Pumps & Systems is the largest business unit with the highest turnover in the NETZSCH Group, alongside NETZSCH Analysing & Testing and NETZSCH Grinding & Dispersing. Our standards are high. We promise our customers “Proven Excellence” – outstanding products and services in all areas. We have shown that we can keep this promise since 1873.

