Soma ordered a COM Tertiary XRT 1200 sorter to improve handling and plant efficiency. Credit: TOMRA Mining.

Soma Gold is enhancing mineral material processing at the El Bagre site in Colombia using TOMRA Mining’s sensor-based sorting technology.

This approach integrates XRT technology with two advanced AI tools, OBTAIN and CONTAIN.

Soma Gold processes gold-bearing material from both its own mines and third-party suppliers at its El Bagre site. Because feed types and grades vary widely, the company needs an efficient processing approach.

Soma aims to improve material utilisation and reduce plant throughput by removing non-valuable material early, particularly ahead of energy-intensive stages such as crushing and grinding.

This strategy improves feed consistency, optimises downstream capacity and reduces energy consumption.

TOMRA Mining’s X-Ray Transmission technology plays a crucial role by differentiating materials based on atomic density, ensuring precise separation.

The system, combined with AI algorithms, allows for accurate particle classification.

TOMRA’s innovations, OBTAIN and CONTAIN, employ deep learning and neural networks for high-precision sorting, even in complex material scenarios.

This ensures consistent performance and effective detection of valuable minerals within the host rock.

Soma operations vice-president Mark Bren said: “The test work confirmed that sensor-based sorting can play a key role in how we manage our mineralised material more efficiently.

“TOMRA demonstrated more consistent and reliable performance results under modelled plant conditions in our test work.

“By removing waste early in the process and concentrating the valuable material stream, we see clear potential to improve overall plant performance.”

To assess the technology, Soma conducted a test at TOMRA’s Test Centre in Wedel, Germany, using samples from its Colombian operations.

The results confirmed an enhancement in mineral material, validating the technology’s effectiveness.

Tests covered various material sizes and types, demonstrating robustness in challenging conditions such as small particles and high belt occupancy.

Furthermore, the integration of TOMRA’s TS100 ejection module reduced compressed air consumption by up to 70%, increasing efficiency and lowering costs.

Based on these results, Soma ordered a COM Tertiary XRT 1200 sorter to improve material handling and overall plant efficiency.

The unit will be integrated directly into the processing flowsheet to enhance material flow and process stability.

The project is being delivered with DISMET, TOMRA’s local partner, and tailored to the specific requirements of the El Bagre operation.

As Soma moves towards full implementation, the technology is expected to become a core part of its operating strategy, with XRT and AI-driven tools employed to increase performance and efficiency.

Last month, the company received the first shipment of mined material from the Diamantina Mine, now formalised under Colombian regulations, at its El Limon Mill in Zaragoza, Antioquia.