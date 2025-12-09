Solis secures drilling permits for Cinto copper project in southern Peru

Mobilisation of the drill rig and preparation of the drill pad are scheduled to begin in December 2025. Credit: phetsamay philavanh/Shutterstock.com.

Solis Minerals has secured drilling permits from Peru’s Ministry of Energy & Mines for its fully owned Cinto copper project in southern Peru, enabling the company to commence a diamond drilling campaign.

The focus of this drilling initiative is to test coincident geochemical and geophysical targets, with an emphasis on three areas highlighted by a recent induced polarisation (IP) survey.

The Cinto copper project is located 15km from Southern Copper’s Toquepala mine and 38km from Anglo American’s Quellaveco mine, which produces more than 300,000 tonnes per annum of copper.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

It is a part of the Cenozoic porphyry belt and lies along the Incapuquio fault zone, a major geological structure associated with the Quellaveco, Cuajone and Cerro Verde deposits.

The Incapuquio fault zone runs parallel to the Andean volcanic arc and plays a significant role in the region’s tectonic evolution.

Mobilisation of the drill rig and preparation of the drill pad are scheduled to begin this month.

Solis Minerals CEO Mitch Thomas said: “We are very happy to have received permits to drill at Cinto. Cinto has an excellent combination of an outcropping mineralised footprint, proximity to globally significant copper mines and regional infrastructure. We are very excited to bring shareholders along Cinto’s exploration journey.”

As an exploration company, Solis Minerals focuses on unlocking the potential of its South American copper assets and is actively expanding its copper portfolio within Peru’s coastal belt.