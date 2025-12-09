Solis secures drilling permits for Cinto copper project in southern Peru

Solis Minerals has secured drilling permits from Peru’s Ministry of Energy & Mines for its fully owned Cinto copper project in southern Peru, enabling the company to commence a diamond drilling campaign.
The focus of this drilling initiative is to test coincident geochemical and geophysical targets, with an emphasis on three areas highlighted by a recent induced polarisation (IP) survey.
The Cinto copper project is located 15km from Southern Copper’s Toquepala mine and 38km from Anglo American’s Quellaveco mine, which produces more than 300,000 tonnes per annum of copper.
Download sample pages of selected reports
Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.
It is a part of the Cenozoic porphyry belt and lies along the Incapuquio fault zone, a major geological structure associated with the Quellaveco, Cuajone and Cerro Verde deposits.
The Incapuquio fault zone runs parallel to the Andean volcanic arc and plays a significant role in the region’s tectonic evolution.
Mobilisation of the drill rig and preparation of the drill pad are scheduled to begin this month.
Solis Minerals CEO Mitch Thomas said: “We are very happy to have received permits to drill at Cinto. Cinto has an excellent combination of an outcropping mineralised footprint, proximity to globally significant copper mines and regional infrastructure. We are very excited to bring shareholders along Cinto’s exploration journey.”
As an exploration company, Solis Minerals focuses on unlocking the potential of its South American copper assets and is actively expanding its copper portfolio within Peru’s coastal belt.
Unlock up to 35% savings on GlobalData reports
Use the code at checkout in the report store
-
20% OFF
Buy 2 reports
Use code:
Bundle20
-
25% OFF
Buy 3 reports
Use code:
Bundle25
-
30% OFF
Buy 4 reports
Use code:
Bundle30
-
35% OFF
Buy 5+ reports
Use code:
Bundle35
Valid on all reports priced $995 and above. Cannot be combined with other offers.
Still deciding what will work best for your business?
Ask our experts for help.Enquire before buying