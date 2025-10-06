The plant is set to annually offset approximately 46,000t of carbon dioxide emissions. Credit: Fly_and_Dive/Shutterstock.com.

Mukah Solar Powerplant (MSPSB) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Syarikat Sesco Berhad that will see the development of a 100MW solar photovoltaic (PV) energy generation facility in Sarawak, Malaysia.

MSPSB is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) co-owned by Solarvest Asset Management (Borneo) with a 60% equity share.

Solarvest Asset Management (Borneo) is an indirect completely owned subsidiary of Solarvest.

The remaining 40% in MSPSB is held by Press Metal Berhad, an indirect completely owned subsidiary of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad.

As per the agreement, MSPSB will be responsible for designing, constructing, owning, operating, and maintaining the Mukah-based solar PV plant.

The commercial operation date of the solar plant is set for 30 November 2027, with an estimated investment of RM380m ($90.12m).

Solarvest executive director and group chief strategy officer Leon Liew Chee Ing said: “The Mukah solar PV plant marks a significant step forward in Sarawak’s renewable energy (‘RE’) journey, and Solarvest is proud to play a central role in delivering one of the state’s largest clean energy projects.”

Once the plant becomes operational, it is expected to annually offset around 46,000 tonnes (t) of carbon dioxide emissions.

Ing further added: “The Mukah solar PV plant is aligned with Sarawak’s Energy Transition Strategy (‘SET-P’) and Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, both of which are designed to strengthen Sarawak’s RE ecosystem and accelerate the shift toward a low-carbon future.

“These frameworks target 10GW (gigawatt) of installed capacity by 2030, rising to 15GW by 2035, with renewables making up at least 60% of the energy mix. We see the Mukah solar PV plant as an energy generation project and a catalyst for Sarawak to emerge as a regional RE hub in line with Malaysia’s net-zero aspirations.”

Solarvest expects this project to bolster its position in the Sarawak engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning market.

The project is anticipated to generate approximately 1,500 to 2,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for local residents throughout the construction and operational stages.

Additionally, Solarvest, in collaboration with the Centre of Technology Excellence Sarawak and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia), has launched the Green Energy Lab in Sarawak.

This initiative seeks to provide more than 1,000 Sarawakians with practical skills in solar and green energy technologies.