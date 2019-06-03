Caspian Innovation Centre has created AI-enabled well planning tool to help maximize production of oil and gas from reservoir

Image: The new AI-enabled prototype tool will help maximize production of oil and gas from reservoir. Photo courtesy of skeeze from Pixabay.

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and IBM have developed AI-enabled well planning prototype to help maximize oil and gas production from a reservoir.

The new tool, named Aliya, has been created through SOCAR-IBM joint venture, the Caspian Innovation Centre LLC (CIC).

Using AI-based analytics at the well planning stage, the advanced well planning tool is capable of performing complex analytical operations within seconds based on data received from previously drilled wells, SOCAR said.

SOCAR field development vice-president Yashar Latifov said: “This represents a small step that triggers a giant opportunity to radically improve well planning and managing data in the industry.”

In a statement, SOCAR said: “The application of advanced technologies such as AI in the oil and gas industry, part of which was initially applied by Woodside, which established the principles for developing the CIC well planning prototype, enables the application of multiple AI engines to enhance well planning risk profiling scenarios.”

The new AI-enabled tool will help maximize oil and gas production from reservoir

The AI-enabled well planning prototype applies engineering principles, well planning methodologies and practices to large, complex data sets to help engineers in creating multiple conceptual well designs including cost evaluations, scheduling, KPI planning and measurement and risk profiling.

SOCAR vice-president for HR, IT and regulations Khalik Mammadov said: “Aliya represents the first step towards a full-scale digitalization of our operations.

“Together with CIC we’re simultaneously developing a number of projects in the digitalization of our upstream, midstream and downstream operations. Industry 4.0 has become a vital goal in our corporate strategy, since modern computing and data technologies, such as artificial intelligence, could make the difference between past and future success for major companies like SOCAR.”

As part of upstream digitalization strategy, SOCAR is planning to launch, jointly with IBM, an “Innovation Garage” to extend AI technology across subsurface, wells, upstream operation, PSCM and other applicable areas.