Snowy Hydro secures wind and battery contracts in Australia

The Golden Plains BESS is set to begin operations in late 2027. Credit: Scharfsinn/Shutterstock.com.

Snowy Hydro has secured long-term wind and battery contracts from Aula Energy and TagEnergy in Australia.

Under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Aula Energy, Snowy Hydro will procure 120MW of renewable energy from the Carmody’s Hill Wind Farm in South Australia.

Additionally, Snowy Hydro has entered into a 15-year virtual toll agreement with TagEnergy for 105MW (four-hour duration) from the 150MW Golden Plains battery energy storage system (BESS) in Victoria.

Earlier in the year, Snowy Hydro signed a 15-year, 220MW, four-hour virtual tolling agreement with Akaysha Energy for the 311MW Elaine BESS.

In total, these battery agreements provide 325MW of battery storage, enhancing Snowy Hydro’s ability to deliver cost-effective energy solutions to mass-market, large-scale commercial and industrial, and wholesale clients, according to the company’s news release.

Snowy Hydro CEO Dennis Barnes said: “The agreements with Aula Energy and TagEnergy bring Snowy’s contracted wind, solar and battery storage capacity close to 2,200MW and fosters the development of over 3,600MW of renewables and firming projects in Australia, bolstering our ability to support Australia as it transitions to renewable energy.

“Our unmatched mix of on-demand power and pumped hydro energy storage is what makes renewables work, enabling three times the clean wind and solar to come online.

“These new contracts enhance our role as an end-to-end generator and retailer, supporting the strong growth of Snowy’s retail brands, which now serve more than 1.6 million retail customers.”

The 15-year PPA for the Carmody’s Hill Wind Farm is set to begin supply in early 2029, and will support Snowy Hydro’s retail load growth in South Australia.

Aula Energy CEO Chad Hymas said: “Securing this PPA with Snowy is a major step forward for Carmody’s Hill Wind Farm and for our commitment to deliver reliable, renewable energy in South Australia.

“Snowy’s leadership in the energy market reflects their position as a key customer driving change as we work towards a sustainable future.”

The Golden Plains BESS, meanwhile, is scheduled to begin operations in late 2027.

This agreement allows Snowy Hydro to access storage products in the National Electricity Market without the need for construction and capital investment.

TagEnergy managing partner Andrew Riggs said: “The addition of large-scale energy storage at Golden Plains is another important step forward in achieving a more secure and flexible supply of clean electricity for the people of Victoria.

“It’s great to continue working with Snowy who has been an important partner for Golden Plains Wind Farm.”