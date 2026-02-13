SLB wins key contracts for Tangkulo gas project in Indonesia

SLB will use its technologies to reduce risks, improve well placement and strengthen the project’s economic viability. Credit: SLB.

US-based energy technology company SLB has secured multiple contracts from Mubadala Energy for offshore drilling services at the Tangkulo deep-water natural gas development project in the Andaman Sea, Indonesia.

These contracts encompass exploration and appraisal drilling aimed at commencing gas production by the end of 2028.

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Energy selected SLB through a competitive bidding process, highlighting the significance of this project for Indonesia’s future energy security.

Mubadala Energy Indonesia president director Abdulla Bu Ali said: “This contract award reflects Mubadala Energy’s strategic vision to develop Indonesia’s offshore resources responsibly and efficiently.

“Through this partnership, we will deploy advanced drilling technologies to support safe, efficient execution and delivery of first gas anticipated by the end of 2028.

“The Tangkulo field is a cornerstone project in our South East Asia portfolio and underscores our role in supporting Indonesia’s long-term energy security and economic growth.”

The awarded contracts involve SLB providing integrated drilling and well services throughout the entire life cycle of the wells.

The services include cementing, coiled tubing, directional drilling, drilling fluids, mud logging, slickline, well testing, wireline, and both upper and lower completions.

This comprehensive service delivery aims to improve efficiency while prioritising safety and operational reliability.

SLB plans to utilise its offshore and deep-water technologies, such as real-time downhole monitoring, to minimise operational risks, enhance well placement and bolster the economic aspects of the project.

SLB Asia president Sherif Shohdy said: “Deep-water developments demand disciplined execution and integrated delivery.

“By combining advanced drilling technologies, real-time insights and strong local expertise, we are well positioned to support safe and efficient offshore operations and accelerate progress toward first gas.”

