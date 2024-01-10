The Alpha Gold Property is located approximately 40 kilometres southeast of the Nevada Gold Mines Cortez Mine Complex in Nevada which includes the Pipeline

Sitka Gold Corp. (“Sitka” or the “Company”) (CSE: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) is pleased to announce that the 2023 drill program has been completed at its Alpha Gold Property (“Alpha Gold” or the “Property”) located at the southeast end of the Cortez Trend. A total of 1027.3m was drilled in four holes as shown in Table 1 and Figure 2. All four drill holes encountered significant intercepts of strong alteration and mineralization consistent with known Carlin-type gold deposits.

“We are extremely encouraged with what has been observed in this round of drilling at Alpha, with all four drill holes intercepting extensive intervals of stronger Carlin-type alteration and mineralization than the holes being offset”, commented Cor Coe, P.Geo, Director and CEO of Sitka. “These drill holes have substantially increased our confidence in the current geologic model that suggests the targeted hingeline zone is the most probable location to host peak gold grades within this system. This model should be broadly applicable along the entire 7.5 km NNW anticline target trend located on the Property, providing the ideal framework for the discovery of a large-scale, multi-million ounce, Carlin-type gold deposit at a minable depth. We look forward to announcing the results from these drill holes once they have been received and compiled.”

The Alpha Gold Property is located approximately 40 kilometres southeast of the Nevada Gold Mines Cortez Mine Complex in Nevada which includes the Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Gold Rush mines (Figure 1). Similar stratigraphy and structure occur along trend to the Alpha Gold Property where previous drilling has intersected Carlin-type gold mineralization and strong alteration. The company believes that there is significant potential for high grade gold mineralization within structures at the Horse Canyon/Devil’s Gate contact, which is the uppermost horizon of potential gold bearing mineralization.

The 2023 drill program was designed to test the inferred hingeline target zone in the Alpha NW area and test for higher grades where prior drilling showed gold mineralization was open and strengthening (Figure 2). All holes were drilled from existing permitted drill sites, offsetting prior drill holes. All four holes intercepted stronger alteration and pyrite mineralization than the holes being offset. AG23-13 was an offset to AG22-09 and intercepted a thick zone of black jasperoid enveloping strong silicification and decalcification with 2-10% pyrite and sooty pyrite. AG23-14 intercepted strong silicification and pyrite between a highly silicified dike or sill and the top of the Devils Gate Limestone. The target interval also included an intensely sulfidized zone at its base with up to 20% dark coloured pyrite replacements. It was drilled west from the same pad as AG21-06 and greatly eclipsed alteration seen in that hole. The hole also represents a 300m offset south from AG22-10. AG23-15 was drilled to offset the exceptionally thick and strong alteration seen in AG23-13 and to help delineate the E-W cross structure cutting through near the pad and better understand its control of or influence on the alteration and mineralization. Like AG23-13, the hole revealed a very thick intercept of silicification and jasperoid. Quartz veining/replacement and occurrences of sphalerite were present, partly in the Devils Gate Limestone. AG23-16 was collared at the far north end of the mineralization trend to offset a thick but subtle gold intercept in AG21-02. Drilling WNW, AG23-16 encountered much more intense silicification, decalcification, and pyrite than AG21-02 had. Stronger alteration visuals in this year’s drill program testing the hingeline target zone suggests that the geologic target model is valid. All samples have been submitted to the ALS facility in Elko, Nevada and the company eagerly anticipates receipt of the assay results.

