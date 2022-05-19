Simply Blue Group Unveils c.5 GigaWatt (GW) of Offshore Floating Wind Projects in Sweden

Simply Blue Group Unveils Offshore Floating Wind Projects in Sweden. (Credit: Erich Westendarp from Pixabay)

Simply Blue Group, a leading Irish blue economy developer in floating offshore wind has unveiled plans for two multi-GW projects in Sweden. The 2 GW Skidbladner Floating Wind Project is located 100Km South-East of Stockholm and the 2.75GW Herkules Floating Wind project, is approximately 60 km Southeast of the Island of Gotland.

Simply Blue Group is working in collaboration with leading wind energy consultancy Wind Sweden on both projects. In total Simply Blue Group and Wind Sweden are planning on developing c. 5 GW of floating wind in Swedish waters.

Adrian de Andres, Director Market Development at Simply Blue Group said: “Floating wind has an important role to play in the Swedish Energy mix as well as Nordpool given it can be located further from shore and therefore its visual impact is significantly reduced. Our project selection has focused on sites that we believe are environmentally friendly and at the same time technically and commercially feasible.”

He continued: “We believe floating wind cost reductions will be steep in the next decade and therefore will be able to compete with other renewable energy sources in the 2030s. We are excited to bring our global floating wind expertise to Sweden while at the same time working with local companies.”

Jeanette Lindeblad CEO of Wind Sweden said “Europe and Sweden are facing an increasingly urgent need to increase the production of renewable and fossil-free energy. Our collaboration with Simply Blue Group is a concrete example of how companies from different countries work together for a more sustainable future. To also be part of a project that is at the forefront of the technical development of offshore wind power, we see as both challenging and honorable.”

This announcement comes just weeks after Simply Blue Group announced the signing of an MOU with Spanish companies Proes Consultores (engineering division of Amper Group) and FF New Energy Venture (FF NEV), positioning Simply Blue Group as a key player in European markets.

Source: Company Press Release