WestStar subsidiary SIMPEC has been awarded a $2.1M vertical contract at Cloudbreak mine

SIMPEC has been awarded a $2.1M contract for Fortescue’s Hopper 5 Jaw Crusher Replacement at Cloudbreak. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

WestStar Industrial Limited (Company or WestStar) (ASX: WSI), an Australian industrial services company providing engineering, construction and mining services to the resources, energy and infrastructure sectors, is pleased to advise its engineering contractor business SIMPEC has been awarded a new contract for the Hopper 5 Jaw Crusher Replacement at Fortescue Metals Group’s (Fortescue) Cloudbreak mine.

Fortescue is a global leader in the iron ore industry, recognised for its culture, innovation and industry-leading development of world class infrastructure and mining assets in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

SIMPEC has been contracted to replace two C160 jaw crushers at Cloudbreak mine. This scope includes removal of all structural and mechanical items required to access the jaw crushers followed by reinstatement on completion of the change out. The scope also includes maintenance works and modifications to the existing Hopper 5 hoppers, chutes and screens.

SIMPEC Managing Director Mark Dimasi noted:

“It has been a long-term goal of SIMPEC to work directly for Fortescue and to break into the field of sustaining capital works. By building our sustaining capital portfolio, SIMPEC aims to achieve a more stable cash-flow as well as provide continuity for our workforce.

This is a very proud moment for the team, and we look forward to successful completion of this project and what we hope will be a long-term relationship with Fortescue.”

SIMPEC continues to actively tender and remains optimistic with proposals being considered. We look forward to updating the market as these opportunities progress.

Outlook

WestStar Industrial; through its subsidiaries Alltype Engineering and SIMPEC, is well positioned for FY2021 having now secured ~$60 M of new contract awards.

Tendering and proposals across the group remains strong, with many new tenders received and being worked on. Several of the submissions were for new clients within the mining and infrastructure, oil and has sectors. The results of increased activity and tendering is now delivering positive outcomes for the business.

We look forward to updating the market as these opportunities become successful.

Source: Company Press Release