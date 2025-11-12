The infrastructure will enable the export of up to 120mtpa of mined iron ore by SimFer and WCS. Credit: foto_and_video/Shutterstock.com.

Operations at the Simandou iron ore project are set to commence, signalling a major transformation of Guinea’s mining sector.

The President of the Republic of Guinea joined project partners Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS), Baowu, Chinalco and Rio Tinto at a ceremony in Forécariah prefecture to mark the event.

WCS is a consortium formed by Winning International Group and Weiqiao Aluminium, part of the China Hongqiao Group, and United Mining Suppliers, which collectively hold 51%, alongside Baowu Resources, which holds the remaining 49%.

The project includes the construction of more than 600km of new multi-use trans-Guinean rail, as well as barge and trans-shipment vessel port facilities.

Rio Tinto chief executive Simon Trott said: “This outstanding achievement has been made possible through the dedicated hard work of thousands of our colleagues, and the complementary strengths and expertise of Rio Tinto, our SimFer partners, the Government of Guinea and Winning Consortium Simandou.

“Today we are unlocking an exceptional new source of high-grade iron ore that is in demand from customers for low-carbon steel making, enhancing our world-class portfolio of iron ore mines in the Pilbara and Canada.”

The infrastructure will enable the export of up to 120 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of mined iron ore by SimFer and WCS from their respective Simandou mining concessions in south-eastern Guinea.

Testing and commissioning of the mine, rail and barge port system infrastructure are currently under way.

WCS and SimFer have begun transporting iron ore from the mine gate to the port via the trans-Guinean rail line, signalling the operational readiness of the project, which is being co-developed by the Government of the Republic of Guinea.

Once fully commissioned, all co-developed infrastructure and rolling stock will be transferred to and operated by Compagnie du TransGuinéen (CTG).

SimFer and WCS each hold a 42.5% equity stake in CTG, while the Government of Guinea will retain the remaining 15%.

Minister and Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic and Chairman of the Simandou 2040 Strategic Committee Djiba Diakité said: “Simandou is more than a mining project: it is the driving force behind a national transformation. This collective success reflects the vision of the Head of State and the determination of an entire nation to build a future of shared prosperity.

“This inauguration marks a foundational milestone for Guinea, which now stands as a key player in sustainable development and economic sovereignty in West Africa.”