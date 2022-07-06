SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and near-term production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts

Las Chispas Mine First Pour. (Credit: CNW Group/SilverCrest Metals Inc.)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (“SilverCrest” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the first pour of silver and gold at the Company’s Las Chispas Mine (“Las Chispas” or the “Mine”) located in Sonora, Mexico. The first precious metal pour was completed on June 30, 2022 and consisted of 312 kilograms of dore with approximately 9,200 ounces of silver and 100 ounces of gold.

N. Eric Fier, CEO commented, “This marks another significant milestone in progressing towards commercial production in Q4, 2022. It is with great pride that I acknowledge the hard work of our team and thank everyone who has contributed to the completion of construction of Las Chispas, ahead of schedule and under budget, and all of those dedicated to commissioning the Mine”.

Pierre Beaudoin, COO comments, “We are pleased with the initial trajectory of the plant commissioning. While it is still early days in the plant ramp-up, we are encouraged by some of the operating indicators. Underground mining rates and our knowledge of the deposit continue to increase, which will be key data, along with plant performance, to incorporate in our updated technical report (including resources, reserves, mine plan, revised costs and economics), expected to be released in H1, 2023”.

Underground mining rates have increased during the quarter with production from stoping and in-vein development in a number of veins. Mining is active using two mining methods. As outlined in the Company’s Feasibility Study*, the processing plant is expected to utilize low-grade historic stockpiles through the ramp-up, reducing the reliance on underground mine production at the start of the operation.

Overall, the plant commissioning is tracking in-line with our objective to reach nameplate capacity of 1,250 tonnes per day. The plant started in late May 2022 and milled an estimated 12,700 tonnes of low-grade ore during June 2022. Metallurgical recoveries are expected to reach Feasibility Study* parameters in 2023 and results observed to date are tracking toward these objectives.

Source: Company Press Release