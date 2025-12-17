Silver One advances high-grade silver exploration at Phoenix Silver in Arizona

Drilling conducted in the 417 area in 2024 intersected the targeted vein structures, yielding results of up to 3,800g/t silver. Credit: New Africa/Shutterstock.com.

Canada-based Silver One Resources is advancing high-grade silver exploration in Arizona using detailed drone-borne magnetometry and ground-penetrating radar (GPR) surveys at its wholly owned Phoenix Silver project.

GPR is an electromagnetic technique that uses wavelengths ranging from decimetres to metres, much like standard radio waves.

It detects differences in the electrical properties of the surface.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

This initiative will focus on the 417 area, which was drilled in 2024, and the historic Mexican Mine area situated roughly 600m to the west.

Drilling carried out in the 417 area in 2024 intersected the targeted vein structures, yielding results of up to 3,800 grams per tonne (g/t) silver and 0.97% copper over 0.35m.

However, the drilling did not encounter the significant native silver mineralisation indicated by the presence of high-grade silver fragments found near the surface.

Silver One aims to utilise the additional geophysical data to better pinpoint potential drilling and trenching targets containing silver.

The drone-borne magnetometry survey is intended to delineate linear features such as structures, veins and dykes that may be linked to silver mineralisation.

These features are considered possible sources of the high-grade silver fragments previously found in the 417 area.

According to the company, the high-grade silver pockets may exist as lenses and shoots within mineralised structures, and these could be more effectively identified using the upcoming geophysical surveys.

GPR has been effectively used in mineral exploration to map near-surface lithium pegmatites, banded iron formations, laterites, bauxites, and other types of deposits.

At the Phoenix Silver project, the GPR will be used to detect metallic masses, delineate subsurface structures, and identify historic mine workings, such as those found at the old Mexican Mine.

These findings will help guide exploration activities and define targets for drilling and trenching.

If the results of these surveys are favourable, Silver One will consider conducting a gravity survey to further refine its drilling targets.

Furthermore, the company may expand this geophysical work to the Nuggets North area, where numerous silver fragments measuring up to 40cm in length, 25cm in width and 15cm in thickness, and weighing more than 20kg, have been gathered from a broad zone.

The induced polarisation and magnetotellurics surveys targeting porphyry copper targets in the southern portion of the property are currently under way, with final results expected in early 2026.

The Phoenix Silver project is situated within the ‘Arizona Silver Belt’, positioned on the edge of the highly productive copper mining region near Globe, Arizona.

In February 2024, Silver One acquired a 100% interest in the Phoenix Silver project.