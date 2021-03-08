The contract comes before the next renewable energy auction, CfD round 4, scheduled for late this year

The deal is also the first for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform in the UK. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.,)

Siemens Gamesa has signed a 50 MW deal with EnergieKontor UK Ltd to supply the subsidy-free Longhill Burn wind farm near Edinburgh with the industry-leading SG 5.8-155 turbines, one of the most powerful wind turbines in the sector.

The contract comes before the next renewable energy auction, CfD round 4, scheduled for late this year. The deal shows green shoots for the resilient onshore wind sector in the UK and is a strong sign that one of the lowest cost sources of energy is able to help meet the country’s ambitious net zero target.

The deal is also the first for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform in the UK, a platform that through its large 155-meter rotor and latest technology offers one of the highest power ratings in onshore wind and a flexible rating capability to 6.6 MW. The wind turbine order is accompanied by a 25-year full-scope service agreement.

“Onshore wind today offers one of the most economical sources of energy in many countries across the world. We welcome a new push from the UK to grow in onshore wind, which combined with firm commitments to offshore wind growth can together provide a significant boost to meeting green energy goals. We will work closely with Energiekontor to ensure we deliver the most competitive solution at this site in Scotland,” said Lars Bondo Krogsgaard, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s Onshore business unit.

He added that he expected to see further growth in the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform as the year progresses, even before the new CFD round 4 auction. While many business sectors have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the renewables sector has shown remarkable resilience. As the UK looks to reopen its economies post-lockdown, it is essential that renewable energy lies at the heart of the recovery process.

The UK aims to install enough offshore wind to power every home in the UK by 2030, with a target of 40 GW of installed capacity. According to industry body RenewableUK, onshore wind in contrast could grow to 30 GW by 2030, up from 13.6 GW today.

Since its launch in April 2019, the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform has now recorded over 2.3 GW in sales, with major contracts to supply wind farms in Sweden, Brazil, Finland and now the UK.

Source: Company Press Release