Siemens Energy to supply 21 high-efficiency compressor trains for expanding Marjan oil and gas field

Siemens Energy compressors to help Saudi Aramco enhance production of major O&G field. (Credit: Siemens Energy)

Siemens Energy was selected to supply new electric motor driven compressors for Saudi Aramco’s Tanajib Plant facilities. The company received the order from the Spanish engineering and construction company, Técnicas Reunidas, who was awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the Marjan Onshore Packages 9 and 11 project last year.

Siemens Energy will supply a total of 21 compressor trains for the project. They will be used in several gas treatment plant compression services, including high pressure (HP) and high-high pressure (HHP) injection, sales gas, refrigerant, and sour off-gas.

The packaging of the compressor trains will be completed at Siemens Energy’s Dammam facilities in the KSA. Siemens Energy will engage local Saudi suppliers to support localization and technology transfer, helping to grow sustainable jobs for Saudi professionals.

“As with other Saudi Aramco projects, we remained focused on delivering solutions that were technically and economically aligned with their project drivers,” said Rob Barnes, Head of Sales, Europe, for Siemens Energy’s Industrial Applications Products.

This order continues Siemens Energy’s recent track record of successfully supplying compressor trains to Saudi Aramco projects, including the Hawiyah Unayzah Gas Reservoir Storage (HUGRS) project. These projects align with Siemens Energy’s core focus to use technological innovations to drive sustainable solutions for its customers and society.

“We are honored to receive this order that reflects our ongoing commitment to Saudi Aramco’s IKTVA program despite today’s challenging business environment,” said Siva Krishnan, Head of Industrial Applications Products at Siemens Energy for the Middle East & North Africa.

Source: Company Press Release