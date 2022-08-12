The project is expected to begin power generation by the end of fourth quarter 2023

Shoals Technologies Group awarded 53.4MWdc Honduras Solar Project. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Consultoria e Inversiones Hondureñas en Energia S.A. (“CIHESA”) to supply its BLA system solution for the 53.4 MWdc San José solar project, located in Olanchito, Honduras.

“We’re proud to partner with CIHESA to supply our BLA system for the San José solar project in Honduras,” said Ben Macias, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Shoals. “As we expand our footprint internationally, our partners abroad are realizing the benefits of our BLA system that significantly reduces field work while improving quality, reliability, and safety.”

“We chose the BLA system due to its above-ground aerial architecture, which substantially reduces soil disturbance and the need for trenching,” said Erik Rodriguez, General Manager for CIHESA. “Additionally, the factory-assembled BLA system will help us eliminate redundant string wiring, reduce failure points, and will enable us to significantly reduce the amount of time spent on-site with its plug and play design.”

The project is expected to begin power generation by the end of fourth quarter 2023.

