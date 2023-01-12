The well 41/05a-2, also called Pensacola, is an exploration well located on Production Licence P2252, in the emerging Zechstein Reef play fairway in the Southern North Sea, where Shells intends to conduct a full well test

Shell to start testing at Pensacola exploration. (Credit: Galen Crout on Unsplash)

Shell, together with its partners Deltic Energy and Dyas, has encountered gas at the 41/05a-2 well, and intends to undertake a full testing programme.

The well 41/05a-2, also called Pensacola, is an exploration well located on Production Licence P2252, in the emerging Zechstein Reef play fairway in the Southern North Sea.

Shell owns a 65% interest, and is the operator of the block P2252, while Deltic owns a 30% stake, and ONE-Dyas a 5% interest.

Deltic Energy said that the JV partners supported Shell’s recommendation on a full well test to evaluate the commercial viability of the prospect and update its geological model.

It will announce further updates on drilling and completion of well testing at Pensacola, which is estimated to require around 30 days, said the company.

Deltic Energy chief executive Graham Swindells said: “We are very pleased to have encountered hydrocarbons in the Pensacola exploration well at this intermediate stage of well operations.

“We now look forward to working with the Operator on the well testing programme, and will update the market once that programme is completed.”

In November last year, Deltic announced that Shell UK has safely installed the Maersk Resilient rig on the Pensacola location, and has commenced drilling operations.

Maersk Resilient is a 350ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ 50 high-efficiency jack-up rig, which was delivered in 2008.

The prospect is estimated to contain a gross P50 prospective resource of 309 BCF and was planned to be plugged and abandoned upon completion of the operations, said Deltic.