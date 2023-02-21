This acquisition supports Shell’s ambitions to build an integrated RNG value chain at global scale and to profitably grow its low-carbon offerings to customers across multiple sectors

Shell completes acquisition of renewable natural gas producer Nature Energy. (Credit: Michael Gaida from Pixabay)

Shell Petroleum NV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell plc (Shell), has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Nature Energy Biogas A/S (Nature Energy).

By purchasing the shares in Nature Energy, Shell has acquired the largest producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in Europe, its portfolio of operating plants, associated feedstock supply and infrastructure, its pipeline of growth projects and its in-house expertise in the design, construction, and operation of innovative and differentiated RNG plant technology.

This acquisition supports Shell’s ambitions to build an integrated RNG value chain at global scale and to profitably grow its low-carbon offerings to customers across multiple sectors. Nature Energy is a cash generative business, and the acquisition is expected to be accretive to Shell’s earnings from completion and to deliver double digit returns. Shell will generate additional value in our unsurpassed customer access and global scale in our trading and supply chain positions.

Nature Energy will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, initially under its existing brand.

Source: Company Press Release