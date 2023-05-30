Under the EFA, Worley will provide engineering, procurement and integrated project management services for Shell’s projects covering all of Shell’s businesses

Shell awards Worley an enterprise framework agreement. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

Shell Global Solutions International B.V. (Shell) has awarded Worley an enterprise framework agreement (EFA) to provide services to Shell’s projects across the globe. The term of the EFA is three years with options for two one-year extensions. This EFA follows a previous 5-year framework agreement announced on 22 May 2017.

Under the EFA, Worley will provide engineering, procurement and integrated project management services for Shell’s projects covering all of Shell’s businesses. The project execution teams will deliver services with a focus on digitalization and replication.

The services will be provided by a number of Worley locations including Canada, United States, Europe, Middle East, South East Asia and Australia. The contract outlines incentive mechanisms that reward excellence in project execution.

“We are pleased to be a strategic global partner with Shell in the execution of their upcoming projects and their journey to net zero, which is consistent with our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley

Source: Company Press Release