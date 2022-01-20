The acquisition increases Shell’s solar development pipeline in Italy to approximately 2GW and supports Shell’s global ambition to supply customers with renewable power

Shell acquires Solar-Konzept Italia. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Shell has acquired 100% of solar development company solar-konzept Italia Srl (SKI) from solar-konzept International GmbH. The acquisition increases Shell’s solar development pipeline in Italy to approximately 2GW and supports Shell’s global ambition to supply customers with renewable power.

Marco Marsili, Shell’s VP Italy and Country Chair said “Italy is a priority market for Shell’s Renewables & Energy Solutions business. The acquisition of SKI aligns with Shell’s strategy for integrated power delivery in Italy. Integrated power is key driver in our Powering Progress strategy and commitment to achieve net zero by 2050. We will also continue to work with national and regional authorities to support the Italy’s energy transition.”

“This deal accelerates our ongoing efforts in Italy and will make us one of the leading solar developers in Italy. The 10-person SKI team will be integrated into Shell Italy and bring valuable experience in agrivoltaic project development. The team will develop the combined portfolio, continue to pursue new projects, and support our corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) offerings to customers” commented Ivan Niosi, Head of Renewables Power Development Shell Italy and newly appointed CEO of solar-konzept Italia.

Source: Company Press Release